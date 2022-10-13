2022-2030 Report on Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market was valued at 246.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

This report studies the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market, covering market size for segment by type (Fiber Grade MEG, Industrial Grade MEG, etc.), by application (Polyester Fiber, Polyester Resins, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (SABIC, Sinopec, Formosa Plastics Group, Shell, EQUATE, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

