Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) is a form of extracorporeal circulation in which the patient’s blood is diverted from the heart and lungs and rerouted outside of the body. The normal physiologic functions of the heart and lungs, including circulation of blood, oxygenation, and ventilation, are temporarily taken over by the CPB machine. In most cases, the heart is also separated from the circulation (eg, aortic cross-clamping) and cardioplegia solution is administered to allow the cardiac surgeon to operate on a nonbeating heart in a field largely devoid of blood, while other end organs remain adequately oxygenated and perfused.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-heart-lung-pass-machine-forecast-2022-2028-651

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Roller Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine include LivaNova, Getinge, Medtronic, Terumo, Braile Biomedica and Tianjin Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Other

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LivaNova

Getinge

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-heart-lung-pass-machine-forecast-2022-2028-651

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Product Ty

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-heart-lung-pass-machine-forecast-2022-2028-651

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Heart Lung (Cardiopulmonary) Bypass Machine Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Publications