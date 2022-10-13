Active Fire Protection Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations. Different types of extinguishing agents are used to treat different fire classes. There are many types of extinguishing agents, like water, foam, carbon dioxide, dry chemical, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Fire Protection Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Active Fire Protection Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Active Fire Protection Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Chemical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Active Fire Protection Device include UTC, Tyco Fire Protection, BAVARIA, Minimax, Amerex, Buckeye Fire, Tianguang, Protec Fire and ANAF S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Active Fire Protection Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Chemical
Foam
Carbon Dioxide
Other
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Active Fire Protection Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Active Fire Protection Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Active Fire Protection Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Active Fire Protection Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UTC
Tyco Fire Protection
BAVARIA
Minimax
Amerex
Buckeye Fire
Tianguang
Protec Fire
ANAF S.p.A.
Sureland
Gielle Group
Ogniochron
a.b.s.Fire Fighting
Britannia Fire
Presto
Feuerschutz Jockel
GTS
Lichfield
DESAUTEL
MB
BRK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Active Fire Protection Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Active Fire Protection Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Active Fire Protection Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Active Fire Protection Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Active Fire Protection Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Active Fire Protection Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Active Fire Protection Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Active Fire Protection Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Active Fire Protection Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Active Fire Protection Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Fire Protection Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Active Fire Protection Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Fire Protection Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Active Fire Protection Device Companies
3.8
