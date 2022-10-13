MX-Nylon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MX-Nylon is a high-performance polyamide resin with excellent gas-barrier properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MX-Nylon in global, including the following market information:
Global MX-Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MX-Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five MX-Nylon companies in 2021 (%)
The global MX-Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MX-Nylon include MGC, Solvay, Toyobo, EMS and CAC Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MX-Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MX-Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global MX-Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Molding Grade
Extrusion Grade
Global MX-Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global MX-Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Food Packaging
Electrical and Electronic
Building Material Components
Others
Global MX-Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global MX-Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MX-Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MX-Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MX-Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies MX-Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MGC
Solvay
Toyobo
EMS
CAC Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MX-Nylon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MX-Nylon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MX-Nylon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MX-Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MX-Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MX-Nylon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MX-Nylon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MX-Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MX-Nylon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MX-Nylon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MX-Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MX-Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MX-Nylon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MX-Nylon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MX-Nylon Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MX-Nylon Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MX-Nylon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Injection Molding Grade
4.1.3 Extrusion Grade
4.2 By Type – Global MX-Nylon Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/