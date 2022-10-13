Calendars and Planners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Calendars and Planners in global, including the following market information:
Global Calendars and Planners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Calendars and Planners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Calendars and Planners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Calendars and Planners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Desktop Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Calendars and Planners include Nippecraf (Collins Debden), KIKKI.K, FLB Group, Quo Vadis, Hamelin (Lecas), Hachette (Paperblanks), ACCO Brands, Blue Sky and TF Publishing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Calendars and Planners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Calendars and Planners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Calendars and Planners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Desktop Type
Wall Type
Global Calendars and Planners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Calendars and Planners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Premium
Mass
Global Calendars and Planners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Calendars and Planners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Calendars and Planners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Calendars and Planners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Calendars and Planners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Calendars and Planners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippecraf (Collins Debden)
KIKKI.K
FLB Group
Quo Vadis
Hamelin (Lecas)
Hachette (Paperblanks)
ACCO Brands
Blue Sky
TF Publishing
House of Doolittle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Calendars and Planners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Calendars and Planners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Calendars and Planners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Calendars and Planners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Calendars and Planners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Calendars and Planners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Calendars and Planners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Calendars and Planners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Calendars and Planners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Calendars and Planners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Calendars and Planners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calendars and Planners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Calendars and Planners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calendars and Planners Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calendars and Planners Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calendars and Planners Companies
4 Sights by Product
