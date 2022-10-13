Global and United States Beachwear Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Beachwear market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Beachwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Beachwear market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Swimsuits
Bench Dress
Other
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Kids
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Aimer
American Apparel
Diana Sport
Equatorsun
Jantzen
La Perla Group
MOONBASA
NOZONE
O?Neill, Inc
PARAH S.p.A
Pentland Group
Perry Ellis
PVH
Quiksilver
Seafolly
Seaspray
Swimco
The Wet Seal
TYR Sport
VF Corporation
Wacoal
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Beachwear Product Introduction
1.2 Global Beachwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Beachwear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Beachwear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Beachwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Beachwear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Beachwear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Beachwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Beachwear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Beachwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Beachwear Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Beachwear Industry Trends
1.5.2 Beachwear Market Drivers
1.5.3 Beachwear Market Challenges
1.5.4 Beachwear Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Beachwear Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Swimsuits
2.1.2 Bench Dress
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Beachwear Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Beachwear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Beachwear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Beachwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Beachwear Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Unit
