Electronic Stylus Pen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A stylus is an instrument with a round rubber part that is used to point, sign, slide and draw on the touch screen of an electronic device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Stylus Pen in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electronic Stylus Pen companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Stylus Pen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromagnetic Pressure-Sensitive Stylus Pen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Stylus Pen include Wacom, Microsoft, Atmel, Songtak, Apple, Adonit, Samsung, Synaptics and Griffin Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Stylus Pen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electromagnetic Pressure-Sensitive Stylus Pen
Capacitive Touch Stylus Pen
Others
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ios Tablet
Android Tablet
Windows Tablet
Others
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Stylus Pen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Stylus Pen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Stylus Pen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electronic Stylus Pen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wacom
Microsoft
Atmel
Songtak
Apple
Adonit
Samsung
Synaptics
Griffin Technology
Waltop
XP Pen
HUAWEI
Xiaomi
HuntWave
FiftyThree
GoSmart
Lynktec
Acer
DNS Overseas
HP Development Company
Logitech International
Xcallibre SONICTECH
Staedtler Mars
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Stylus Pen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Stylus Pen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Stylus Pen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Stylus Pen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Stylus Pen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Stylus Pen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Stylus Pen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Stylus Pen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Stylus Pen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
