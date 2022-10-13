Global and United States Olefins Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Olefins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Olefins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Olefins market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Segment by Application

Manufacture

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC)

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

China Petroleum & Chemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Olefins Product Introduction

1.2 Global Olefins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Olefins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Olefins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Olefins Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Olefins Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Olefins Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Olefins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Olefins in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Olefins Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Olefins Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Olefins Industry Trends

1.5.2 Olefins Market Drivers

1.5.3 Olefins Market Challenges

1.5.4 Olefins Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Olefins Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ethylene

2.1.2 Propylene

2.1.3 Butadiene

2.2 Global Olefins Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Olefins Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Olefins Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Olefins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Olefins Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Olefins Sales in Value, by Type

