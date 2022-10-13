Global and United States Mobile Imaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Imaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Imaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Mobile Imaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
CT
MRI
PET/CT
Bone Densitometry
Mammography
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Private Clinics
Home Healthcare
Rehabilitation Centers
Geriatric Care
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Alliance Healthcare
Axiom Mobile Imaging
DMS Health Technologies
Interim Diagnostic Imaging
Van Scan
Jacksonville Mobile Imaging
Cobalt Imaging
Inhealth Group
Front Range Mobile Imaging
Nuffield Health
Center for Diagnostic Imaging
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mobile Imaging Revenue in Mobile Imaging Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Mobile Imaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Mobile Imaging Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Mobile Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Mobile Imaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Mobile Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Mobile Imaging Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Mobile Imaging Industry Trends
1.4.2 Mobile Imaging Market Drivers
1.4.3 Mobile Imaging Market Challenges
1.4.4 Mobile Imaging Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Mobile Imaging by Type
2.1 Mobile Imaging Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 CT
2.1.2 MRI
2.1.3 PET/CT
2.1.4 Bone Densitometry
2.1.5 Mammography
2.2 Global Mobile Imaging Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Mobile Imaging Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Mobile Imaging Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Mobile Imaging Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Mobile Imaging by Application
3.1 Mobile Imaging Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Hospitals
3.1.2 Private Clin
