Global and United States Transmission Shafts Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Transmission Shafts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transmission Shafts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Transmission Shafts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Output Shaft
Input Shaft
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Meritor
ZF Friedrichshafen
Aisin Seiki
Getrag
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
Dana Incorporated
GKN PLC
Magna
Jtekt Corporation
Showa Corporation
Hyundai Wia Corporation
Gestamp
IFA Rotorion Holding GmbH
RSB Group
NTN
Nexteer
Wanxiang
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Transmission Shafts Product Introduction
1.2 Global Transmission Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Transmission Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Transmission Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Transmission Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Transmission Shafts in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Transmission Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Transmission Shafts Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Transmission Shafts Industry Trends
1.5.2 Transmission Shafts Market Drivers
1.5.3 Transmission Shafts Market Challenges
1.5.4 Transmission Shafts Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Transmission Shafts Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Output Shaft
2.1.2 Input Shaft
2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Transmission Shafts Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2
