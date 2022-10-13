Global and United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Gypsum Wallboard market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum Wallboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Gypsum Wallboard market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Wallboard
Ceiling Board
Pre-Decorated Board
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Global Mining
Knauf Dubai
LafargeHolcim
Gypsemna
Saint Gobain Gyproc
Etex Group
Beijing New Building Material
USG Zawawi
UMI
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum Wallboard Product Introduction
1.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Gypsum Wallboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gypsum Wallboard in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gypsum Wallboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Gypsum Wallboard Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Gypsum Wallboard Industry Trends
1.5.2 Gypsum Wallboard Market Drivers
1.5.3 Gypsum Wallboard Market Challenges
1.5.4 Gypsum Wallboard Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Gypsum Wallboard Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Wallboard
2.1.2 Ceiling Board
2.1.3 Pre-Decorated Board
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications