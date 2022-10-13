Global and United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Subsea and Offshore Type

Onshore Type

Segment by Application

Gas Distribution and Transport

Water Injection Lines

Oil Flow Lines

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

TechnipFMC

GE Oil and Gas

National Oilwell Varco

Shawcor

Airborne Oil and Gas

Wienerberger

Cosmoplast

Polyflow, LLC

PES.TEC

Aerosun Corporation

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

