Global and United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Subsea and Offshore Type
Onshore Type
Segment by Application
Gas Distribution and Transport
Water Injection Lines
Oil Flow Lines
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
TechnipFMC
GE Oil and Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Shawcor
Airborne Oil and Gas
Wienerberger
Cosmoplast
Polyflow, LLC
PES.TEC
Aerosun Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Introduction
1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Industry Trends
1.5.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Drivers
1.5.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Challenges
1.5.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7
