Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Front-side silver paste is a functional material based on silver powder, which is a key material for the preparation of metal electrodes for solar cells, and its product performance and preparation process are directly related to the photoelectric conversion efficiency of solar cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Front-side Conductive Silver Paste in global, including the following market information:

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Front-side Conductive Silver Paste companies in 2021 (%)

The global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 85% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Front-side Conductive Silver Paste include Heraeus, DK Electronic Materials, Changzhou Fusion New Material, Suzhou Good-ark Electronics, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar Materials, Shanghai Transcom Scientific, Raynova Material and Soltrium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Front-side Conductive Silver Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market, by Silver Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Silver Content, 2021 (%)

Less than 85%

Above 85%

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

N-type Solar Cells

P-type Solar Cells

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Front-side Conductive Silver Paste revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Front-side Conductive Silver Paste revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Front-side Conductive Silver Paste sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Front-side Conductive Silver Paste sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heraeus

DK Electronic Materials

Changzhou Fusion New Material

Suzhou Good-ark Electronics

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar Materials

Shanghai Transcom Scientific

Raynova Material

Soltrium

Daejoo Electronic

Wuhan Youleguang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Silver Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Front-side Conductive Silver Paste Players in Global Market



