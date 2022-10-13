2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Scope and Market Size

RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesive and Sealants

Fiber Treatment Agents

Others

The report on the RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Product Introduction

1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry Trends

1.5.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Drivers

1.5.3 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Challenges

1.5.4 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Rayon 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Rayon 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.3 NOF Corporation

7.3.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NOF Corporation 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NOF Corporation 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.3.5 NOF Corporation Recent Development

7.4 BASF Group

7.4.1 BASF Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Group 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Group 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Group Recent Development

7.5 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

7.5.1 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL Corporation Information

7.5.2 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.5.5 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL Recent Development

7.6 Kyoeisha Chemical

7.6.1 Kyoeisha Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kyoeisha Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kyoeisha Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kyoeisha Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.6.5 Kyoeisha Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Fushun Anxin Chemical

7.7.1 Fushun Anxin Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fushun Anxin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fushun Anxin Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fushun Anxin Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.7.5 Fushun Anxin Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

7.8.1 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Distributors

8.3 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Production Mode & Process

8.4 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Sales Channels

8.4.2 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Distributors

8.5 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

