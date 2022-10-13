Global and United States Pre-engineered Buildings Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Pre-engineered Buildings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pre-engineered Buildings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Pre-engineered Buildings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Prefabricated Steel Structure Construction
Prefabricated Reinforced Concrete Construction
Segment by Application
Public Buildings
Residential Construction
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Tata BlueScope Steel
Kirby Building Systems
Interarch Building Products
Jindal Buildsys Limited
Era Infra
Everest Industries
Lloyd Insulations
Multicolor Steels
PEBS Pennar
SML Group
Smith Structures
Tiger Steel Engineering
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pre-engineered Buildings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Pre-engineered Buildings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Pre-engineered Buildings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Pre-engineered Buildings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Pre-engineered Buildings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Pre-engineered Buildings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Pre-engineered Buildings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pre-engineered Buildings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pre-engineered Buildings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Pre-engineered Buildings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Pre-engineered Buildings Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Prefabricated Steel Structure Construction
2.1.2 Prefabricated Reinforced Concrete Construction
2.2 Global Pre-engineered Buildings Market Size by Type
