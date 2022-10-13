Global and United States Metal Caps and Closures Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Caps and Closures market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Caps and Closures market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Caps and Closures market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Steel
Aluminium
Tin Plated
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Crown
Sonoco Products
Guala Closures
Nippon Closures
Amcor
O.Berk
Manaksia
Pelliconi
CL Smith
Closure Systems International
Silgan
Alpha Packaging
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Caps and Closures Product Introduction
1.2 Global Metal Caps and Closures Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Metal Caps and Closures Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Metal Caps and Closures Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Metal Caps and Closures Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Metal Caps and Closures Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Metal Caps and Closures Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Metal Caps and Closures Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Caps and Closures in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Caps and Closures Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Metal Caps and Closures Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Metal Caps and Closures Industry Trends
1.5.2 Metal Caps and Closures Market Drivers
1.5.3 Metal Caps and Closures Market Challenges
1.5.4 Metal Caps and Closures Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Metal Caps and Closures Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Steel
2.1.2 Aluminium
2.1.3 Tin Plated
2.2 Global Metal Caps and Closures Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Metal Caps and Closures Sales in Value, by Type (2017,
