E-Frac Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric fracking, or e-frac, is getting a lot of press these days. It?replaces a traditional frac trailer's engine and transmission with an electric motor and electronic controls, which are powered by an electrical source ? usually a gas turbine. One turbine can power eight to 10 trailers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Frac in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-Frac Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-efrac-forecast-2022-2028-868

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-Frac market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Pumping Unit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-Frac include Liberty Oilfield Services, ProFrac, NOV, Evolution Well Services, Schlumberger, Ideal Electric, Halliburton, NexTier and TOPS Well Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the E-Frac companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-Frac Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Frac Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Pumping Unit

Tech Command Center (TCC)

Wireline Unit

Ancillary Equipment

Other

Global E-Frac Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Frac Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shale Oil

Conventional Oil

Global E-Frac Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-Frac Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-Frac revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-Frac revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Liberty Oilfield Services

ProFrac

NOV

Evolution Well Services

Schlumberger

Ideal Electric

Halliburton

NexTier

TOPS Well Services

SPM Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes

Weir Oil & Gas

KCF Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-efrac-forecast-2022-2028-868

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-Frac Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-Frac Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-Frac Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-Frac Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-Frac Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-Frac Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-Frac Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-Frac Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Frac Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-Frac Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Frac Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Frac Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Frac Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global E-Frac Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electric Pumping Unit

4.1.3 Tech Command Center (TCC)

4.1.4 Wireline Unit

4.1.5 Ancillary Equipment

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-efrac-forecast-2022-2028-868

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Simul-Frac Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Simul-frac Operations Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Simul-Frac Market Research Report 2022

Global Simul-frac Operations Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications