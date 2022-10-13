Global and United States Functional Clothing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Functional Clothing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Clothing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Clothing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Sun Protection
Waterproof
Flame Retardant
Other
Segment by Application
Sportswear
Footwear
Socks
Innerwear
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Adidas
Asics
Calvin Klein
HanesBrands
Under Armour
Icebreaker
Jockey International
MIZUNO
Nike
Puma
Russell Brands
Skechers
Umbro
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Clothing Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Functional Clothing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Functional Clothing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Functional Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Clothing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Functional Clothing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Functional Clothing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Functional Clothing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Functional Clothing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Functional Clothing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Functional Clothing by Type
2.1 Functional Clothing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Sun Protection
2.1.2 Waterproof
2.1.3 Flame Retardant
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Functional Clothing by Application
3.1 Function
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications