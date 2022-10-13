Uncategorized

Global and United States Functional Clothing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Functional Clothing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Clothing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Functional Clothing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Sun Protection

 

Waterproof

Flame Retardant

Other

Segment by Application

Sportswear

Footwear

Socks

Innerwear

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Adidas

Asics

Calvin Klein

HanesBrands

Under Armour

Icebreaker

Jockey International

MIZUNO

Nike

Puma

Russell Brands

Skechers

Umbro

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Clothing Revenue in Functional Clothing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Functional Clothing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Functional Clothing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Functional Clothing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Functional Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Functional Clothing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Functional Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Functional Clothing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Functional Clothing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Functional Clothing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Functional Clothing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Functional Clothing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Functional Clothing by Type
2.1 Functional Clothing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Sun Protection
2.1.2 Waterproof
2.1.3 Flame Retardant
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Functional Clothing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Functional Clothing by Application
3.1 Function

 

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications

