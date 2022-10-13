Global and United States Outdoor Backpacks Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Outdoor Backpacks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Backpacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Backpacks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

15-35 Liters

36-60 Liters

Above 60 Liters

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets

Online Retail

Warehouse Clubs

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Arc'teryx

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Thule

AMG

CamelBak Products

Dakine

Deuter Sport

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

JanSport

Osprey Packs

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Backpacks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Backpacks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Backpacks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Backpacks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Backpacks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Backpacks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Backpacks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 15-35 Liters

2.1.2 36-60 Liters

2.1.3 Above 60 Liters

2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 &

