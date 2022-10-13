Global and United States Outdoor Backpacks Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Outdoor Backpacks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Backpacks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Backpacks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
15-35 Liters
36-60 Liters
Above 60 Liters
Segment by Application
Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets
Online Retail
Warehouse Clubs
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Arc'teryx
Kelty
Marmot Mountain
Mountain Hardwear
Thule
AMG
CamelBak Products
Dakine
Deuter Sport
Gelert
Gregory Mountain Products
High Sierra
JanSport
Osprey Packs
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Outdoor Backpacks Product Introduction
1.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Outdoor Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Backpacks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Outdoor Backpacks Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Outdoor Backpacks Industry Trends
1.5.2 Outdoor Backpacks Market Drivers
1.5.3 Outdoor Backpacks Market Challenges
1.5.4 Outdoor Backpacks Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Outdoor Backpacks Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 15-35 Liters
2.1.2 36-60 Liters
2.1.3 Above 60 Liters
2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 &
