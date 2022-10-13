Chub Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A chub or a chub pack is a type of container formed by a tube of flexible packaging material. The cylindrical package has the appearance of a sausage with the ends sealed by metal crimps or clips.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chub Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Chub Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chub Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Chub Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chub Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chub Packaging include Cargill Corporation, Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Kendall Packaging Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, R.A Jones Group Ltd, Berry Plastics Corporation and Bemis Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chub Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chub Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Multilayer Nylon
Polyvinylidene Chloride
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Others
Global Chub Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fresh Meat
Frozen Fish and Sea Food
Cheese
Others
Global Chub Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chub Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chub Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chub Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Chub Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill Corporation
Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd.
Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd.
Kendall Packaging Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Coveris Holdings SA
R.A Jones Group Ltd
Berry Plastics Corporation
Bemis Company
Flexopack S.A.
Inteplast Group
HOVUS Incorporated
Alcan Packaging Food Americas
Plastopil BV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chub Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chub Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chub Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chub Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chub Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chub Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chub Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chub Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chub Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chub Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chub Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chub Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chub Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chub Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chub Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chub Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chub Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyethylene
4.1.3 Po
