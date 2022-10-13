Chub Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A chub or a chub pack is a type of container formed by a tube of flexible packaging material. The cylindrical package has the appearance of a sausage with the ends sealed by metal crimps or clips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chub Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Chub Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chub Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Chub Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chub Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chub Packaging include Cargill Corporation, Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Kendall Packaging Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, R.A Jones Group Ltd, Berry Plastics Corporation and Bemis Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chub Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chub Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Multilayer Nylon

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Global Chub Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh Meat

Frozen Fish and Sea Food

Cheese

Others

Global Chub Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Chub Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chub Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chub Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chub Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Chub Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill Corporation

Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd.

Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd.

Kendall Packaging Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Holdings SA

R.A Jones Group Ltd

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bemis Company

Flexopack S.A.

Inteplast Group

HOVUS Incorporated

Alcan Packaging Food Americas

Plastopil BV

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chub Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chub Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chub Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chub Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chub Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chub Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chub Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chub Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chub Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chub Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chub Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chub Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chub Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chub Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chub Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chub Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chub Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyethylene

4.1.3 Po

