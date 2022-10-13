Global and United States Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Adipates
Terephthalates
Trimellitates
Epoxies
Benzoates
Aliphatics
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Wire Cables
Adhesives and Sealants
Food Industry
Toys and Sports Goods
Medical Devices
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Lanxess
Eastman Chemical
Exxon Mobil
LG
Oxea
UPC Group
Teknor Apex
Extruflex
Hanwha Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Phthalate Plasticizers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Adipates
2.1.2 Terephthalates
2.1.3 Trimellitates
2.1.4 Epoxies
2.1.5 Benzoates
2.1.6 Aliphatics
