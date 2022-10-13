Commercial Luminaire Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Commercial Luminaire Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Commercial Luminaire Scope and Market Size

RFID Commercial Luminaire market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Commercial Luminaire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Commercial Luminaire market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171152/commercial-luminaire

Segment by Type

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Segment by Application

Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Office

Others

The report on the RFID Commercial Luminaire market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Philips

OSRAM

General Electric

Cree, Inc

Panasonic

Eaton

Thorn

Hubbell Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting

TOSHIBA

Targetti Sankey

Asian Electronics

LSI Industries

SIMKAR Corporation

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting, Inc

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Commercial Luminaire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Commercial Luminaire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Commercial Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Commercial Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Commercial Luminaire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Luminaire Product Introduction

1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Luminaire in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Luminaire Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Commercial Luminaire Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Commercial Luminaire Industry Trends

1.5.2 Commercial Luminaire Market Drivers

1.5.3 Commercial Luminaire Market Challenges

1.5.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Commercial Luminaire Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Commercial Luminaire Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Commercial Luminaire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Luminaire in 2021

4.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Commercial Luminaire Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Luminaire Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Commercial Luminaire Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Commercial Luminaire Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 OSRAM

7.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

7.2.2 OSRAM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development

7.3 General Electric

7.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

7.3.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.4 Cree, Inc

7.4.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cree, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.4.5 Cree, Inc Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.7 Thorn

7.7.1 Thorn Corporation Information

7.7.2 Thorn Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.7.5 Thorn Recent Development

7.8 Hubbell Lighting

7.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

7.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

7.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

7.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Development

7.10 TOSHIBA

7.10.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

7.10.2 TOSHIBA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TOSHIBA Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TOSHIBA Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.10.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

7.11 Targetti Sankey

7.11.1 Targetti Sankey Corporation Information

7.11.2 Targetti Sankey Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

7.11.5 Targetti Sankey Recent Development

7.12 Asian Electronics

7.12.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Asian Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Asian Electronics Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Asian Electronics Products Offered

7.12.5 Asian Electronics Recent Development

7.13 LSI Industries

7.13.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 LSI Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LSI Industries Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LSI Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 LSI Industries Recent Development

7.14 SIMKAR Corporation

7.14.1 SIMKAR Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 SIMKAR Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SIMKAR Corporation Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SIMKAR Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 SIMKAR Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Thorlux Lighting

7.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

7.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Thorlux Lighting Products Offered

7.15.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Development

7.16 Evolution Lighting

7.16.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information

7.16.2 Evolution Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Evolution Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Evolution Lighting Products Offered

7.16.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Development

7.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc

7.17.1 KALCO Lighting, Inc Corporation Information

7.17.2 KALCO Lighting, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 KALCO Lighting, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 KALCO Lighting, Inc Products Offered

7.17.5 KALCO Lighting, Inc Recent Development

7.18 Foshan Lighting

7.18.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information

7.18.2 Foshan Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Foshan Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Foshan Lighting Products Offered

7.18.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Development

7.19 Opple Lighting

7.19.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information

7.19.2 Opple Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Opple Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Opple Lighting Products Offered

7.19.5 Opple Lighting Recent Development

7.20 NVC Lighting

7.20.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

7.20.2 NVC Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 NVC Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 NVC Lighting Products Offered

7.20.5 NVC Lighting Recent Development

7.21 YANKO Lighting

7.21.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information

7.21.2 YANKO Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 YANKO Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 YANKO Lighting Products Offered

7.21.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Commercial Luminaire Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Commercial Luminaire Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Commercial Luminaire Distributors

8.3 Commercial Luminaire Production Mode & Process

8.4 Commercial Luminaire Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Commercial Luminaire Sales Channels

8.4.2 Commercial Luminaire Distributors

8.5 Commercial Luminaire Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171152/commercial-luminaire

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States