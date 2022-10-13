Solar Panels for Home Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Panels for Home in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Panels for Home Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Panels for Home Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solar Panels for Home companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Panels for Home market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocrystalline Solar Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Panels for Home include Maxeon, LG, Silfab, Hanwha, Panasonic, REC and Trina Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Panels for Home manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Panels for Home Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Panels for Home Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Thin-Film Amorphous Solar Panels

Others

Global Solar Panels for Home Market, by Sales Channels, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Panels for Home Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channels, 2021 (%)

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Global Solar Panels for Home Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solar Panels for Home Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Panels for Home revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Panels for Home revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Panels for Home sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solar Panels for Home sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maxeon

LG

Silfab

Hanwha

Panasonic

REC

Trina Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Panels for Home Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channels

1.3 Global Solar Panels for Home Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Panels for Home Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Panels for Home Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Panels for Home Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Panels for Home Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Panels for Home Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Panels for Home Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Panels for Home Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Panels for Home Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Panels for Home Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Panels for Home Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Panels for Home Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panels for Home Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Panels for Home Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Panels for Home Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4

