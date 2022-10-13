Global and United States Perfumes and Fragrances Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Perfumes and Fragrances market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfumes and Fragrances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Perfumes and Fragrances market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Cologne
Eau De Parfum
Eau De Toilette
Parfum
Solid Perfume
Segment by Application
Lady Perfume
Men'S Perfume
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Achovin
GF
Herborist
VIVE
Parizino
Loreal
Coty
CHANEL
AVON
LVMH
Estee Lauder
Puig
Procter & Gamble
Elizabeth Arden
Interparfums
Shiseido
Amore Pacific
ICR Spa
Saint Melin
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Perfumes and Fragrances Product Introduction
1.2 Global Perfumes and Fragrances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Perfumes and Fragrances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Perfumes and Fragrances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Perfumes and Fragrances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Perfumes and Fragrances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Perfumes and Fragrances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Perfumes and Fragrances in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Perfumes and Fragrances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Perfumes and Fragrances Industry Trends
1.5.2 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Drivers
1.5.3 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Challenges
1.5.4 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Perfumes and Fragrances Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Cologne
2.1.2 Eau De Parfum
2.1.3 Eau De Toilette
2.1.4 Parfum
2.1.5 Solid Perfume
2.2 Global Perfumes and Fragrances Market Size by Type
