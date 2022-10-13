Simul-Frac Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Simul-Frac is a completions technique where two horizontal wells are stimulated at the same time using a single fleet. Simul-Frac operations require more horsepower than zipper frac designs, making our high-output ProFrac fleet of EPA-certified Tier IV pumping units and related frac equipment a fit-for-purpose solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Simul-Frac in Global, including the following market information:
Global Simul-Frac Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Simul-Frac market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Simul-Frac include Liberty Oilfield Services, Calfrac Well Services, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Evolution Well Services, ProPetro Holding, NexTier, ProFrac and Energy Forward and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Simul-Frac companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Simul-Frac Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Simul-Frac Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Global Simul-Frac Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Simul-Frac Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shale Oil
Conventional Oil
Global Simul-Frac Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Simul-Frac Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Simul-Frac revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Simul-Frac revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Liberty Oilfield Services
Calfrac Well Services
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Evolution Well Services
ProPetro Holding
NexTier
ProFrac
Energy Forward
CNPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Simul-Frac Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Simul-Frac Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Simul-Frac Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Simul-Frac Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Simul-Frac Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Simul-Frac Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Simul-Frac Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Simul-Frac Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Simul-Frac Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Simul-Frac Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Simul-Frac Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Simul-Frac Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Simul-Frac Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Simul-Frac Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Software
4.1.3 Hardware
4.2 By Type – Global Simul-Frac
