Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher in global, including the following market information:
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Multi-purpose Powder Fire Extinguisher Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher include ?Kidde, Larsen's Manufacturing Company, Amerex, Leeri, Chawla Fire Protection Engineers, Alpha Fire, Nystrom, Buckeye Fire and UTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Multi-purpose Powder Fire Extinguisher
Multi-purpose Foam Fire Extinguisher
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
?Kidde
Larsen's Manufacturing Company
Amerex
Leeri
Chawla Fire Protection Engineers
Alpha Fire
Nystrom
Buckeye Fire
UTC
Tyco Fire Protection
Minimax
BRK
Yamatoprotect
BAVARIA
ANAF S.p.A.
Longcheng
Gielle Group
Sureland
Presto
Tianyi
Ogniochron
Protec Fire Detection
HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO
Desautel
Nanjing Jiangpu
NDC
Mobiak
KANEX
Cervinka
Pastor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multi-purpose Fire Extinguisher Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multi-purpose Fire Extin
