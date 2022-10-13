Global Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs analysis, which studies the Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, refers to an erratic heart rhythm. This can result from leaky or blocked valves in the heart. However, the valves are not always involved. In this case, the diagnosis is nonvalvular A-fib.

The global market for Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs players cover Amneal Pharma, Cipla (InvaGen), Orion Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb and UPSHER SMITH LABS (Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd), etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Warfarin

Dabigatran Etexilate Mesylate

Xarelto

Apixaban

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

hospital pharmacy

retail pharmacy

online pharmacy

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Amneal Pharma

Cipla (InvaGen)

Orion Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

UPSHER SMITH LABS (Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

CTX Life Sciences

Mehta API Pvt

Amtec Health Care Pvt

Polpharma

Apotex Pharmachem

Dr. Reddy’s

Jubilant Pharma

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Tapi Teva

Metrochem

Lee Pharma

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group

Henan Zhongjie Pharmaceutical

Tianyu Pharm

Jinan Jianfeng Chemical

Hisun

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market size and CAGR, Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Drugs market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Amneal Pharma, Cipla (InvaGen), Orion Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, UPSHER SMITH LABS (Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CTX Life Sciences, Mehta API Pvt and Amtec Health Care Pvt, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

