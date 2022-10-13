Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes analysis, which studies the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Glass fiber tape is an adhesive tape product made of PET film as the base material, with reinforced glass fiber thread or polyester fiber braid, and coated with pressure-sensitive adhesive, which has high tensile strength. Moisture and abrasion resistance provided by the transparent backing. The adhesive is a formulated hot-melt pressure-sensitive adhesive that has both high adhesive strength and high holding power.

The global market for Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes players cover Saint-Gobain, 3M, Dove Technologies, Evonik and Henkel, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Single-sided Fiber Tape

Glass Fiber Double-sided Tape

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Package

Industry

Electronic

Home Appliances

Others

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Saint-Gobain

3M

Dove Technologies

Evonik

Henkel

Bostik

Caplugs

Jiangyin Bangte Technology

Jiangsu JAOUR Hot Melt Adhesive

Jiangsu Zhengwei New Materials

Wenda Plastics Product Factory

Wuxi Fushide Special Materials

Shanghai Zhenghuan Adhesive Products

Foshan Sibaifei Adhesive Products

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Tapes market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Saint-Gobain, 3M, Dove Technologies, Evonik, Henkel, Bostik, Caplugs, Jiangyin Bangte Technology and Jiangsu JAOUR Hot Melt Adhesive, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

