Global Human Cystatin C Assay Kit Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Human Cystatin C Assay Kit analysis, which studies the Human Cystatin C Assay Kit industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Cystatin C (cysc) is the substance with the strongest inhibitory effect on cathepsin B found so far, and its biological function is mainly to regulate the activity of cysteine ​​protease. Because of its small molecular weight, it can freely pass through the glomerular filtration membrane, and is almost completely reabsorbed by the glomerulus without being secreted. It can well replace creatinine and become a new ideal marker for reflecting GFR. It is an indicator with good sensitivity and high specificity for evaluating renal function. It not only has clinical value in kidney disease, but also has important reference value in the application of liver disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and tumor and other fields.

The global market for Human Cystatin C Assay Kit is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Human Cystatin C Assay Kit players cover StressMarq Biosciences, ReLIA Biological Engineering, BioVendor R&D, RayBiotech Life and Thermo Fisher, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Market segment by Type, covers

Fluorescence Immunochromatography

Enzyme Immunoassay

ELISA

Immunoturbidimetry

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Kidney Disease

Liver Disease

Diabetes

Others

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

StressMarq Biosciences

ReLIA Biological Engineering

BioVendor R&D

RayBiotech Life

Thermo Fisher

Cepham Life Sciences

Bio-Techne

Biohippo

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

Merck KGaA

Xiamen AmonMed Biotechnology

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology

Sangon Biotech (Shanghai)

Xinjiang Kanas Biotechnology

Shanghai Chuanzhi Biotechnology

Wuhan King Diagnostic Technology

Wuhan Mingde Biotechnology

Sichuan Orienter Bioengineering

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Human Cystatin C Assay Kit, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Human Cystatin C Assay Kit sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Human Cystatin C Assay Kit sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Human Cystatin C Assay Kit market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including StressMarq Biosciences, ReLIA Biological Engineering, BioVendor R&D, RayBiotech Life, Thermo Fisher, Cepham Life Sciences, Bio-Techne, Biohippo and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

