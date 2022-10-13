Global and United States Nursing Care Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Nursing Care market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nursing Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Nursing Care market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Team Nursing
Primary Nursing
Progressive Patient Care
Segment by Application
Nursing Homes
Home Care
Hospitals
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Emeritus
Genesis Healthcare
Life Care Centers for America
Kindred Healthcare
Extendicare
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nursing Care Revenue in Nursing Care Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Nursing Care Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Global Nursing Care Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Nursing Care Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Nursing Care in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Nursing Care Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Nursing Care Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Nursing Care Industry Trends
1.4.2 Nursing Care Market Drivers
1.4.3 Nursing Care Market Challenges
1.4.4 Nursing Care Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Nursing Care by Type
2.1 Nursing Care Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Nursing Care Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Nursing Care Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Nursing Care Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Nursing Care Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Nursing Care by Application
3.1 Nursing Care Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Nursing Homes
3.1.2 Home Care
3.1.3 Hospitals
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Glob
