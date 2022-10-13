Global and United States Ester Gum Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Ester Gum market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ester Gum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Ester Gum market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Polymerized Rosins of Glycerol Ester (PRGE)
Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)
Penta Ester Gum
Others
Segment by Application
Chewing Gum
Beverages
Paints, Inks & Coatings
Adhesives
Cosmetics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Shree Resins
Baolin Chemical Industry
Jubilant
Arakawa Chemical Industries
The Cary
PT. INDOPICRI
Eastman Chemical
Symrise
Mangalam Organics
POLIMEROS SINTETICOS
Mpdyechem
Deqing Yinlong Industrial
Sinofi Ingredients
Foreverest Resources
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ester Gum Product Introduction
1.2 Global Ester Gum Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Ester Gum Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Ester Gum Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Ester Gum Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Ester Gum Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Ester Gum Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Ester Gum Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ester Gum in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ester Gum Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Ester Gum Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Ester Gum Industry Trends
1.5.2 Ester Gum Market Drivers
1.5.3 Ester Gum Market Challenges
1.5.4 Ester Gum Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Ester Gum Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Polymerized Rosins of Glycerol Ester (PRGE)
2.1.2 Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)
2.1.3 Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin (GEWR)
2.1.4 Penta Ester Gum
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Ester Gum Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Ester Gum Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Ester Gum Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Gl
