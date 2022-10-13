Gypsum Board Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Gypsum Board Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Gypsum Board Scope and Market Size

RFID Gypsum Board market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Gypsum Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Gypsum Board market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The report on the RFID Gypsum Board market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Gypsum Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Gypsum Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Gypsum Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Gypsum Board with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Gypsum Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gypsum Board Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gypsum Board Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gypsum Board Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gypsum Board Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gypsum Board Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gypsum Board Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gypsum Board in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gypsum Board Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gypsum Board Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gypsum Board Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gypsum Board Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gypsum Board Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gypsum Board Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gypsum Board Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gypsum Board Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gypsum Board Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gypsum Board Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gypsum Board Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gypsum Board Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gypsum Board Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gypsum Board Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gypsum Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gypsum Board Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gypsum Board Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gypsum Board in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gypsum Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gypsum Board Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gypsum Board Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gypsum Board Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gypsum Board Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gypsum Board Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gypsum Board Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gypsum Board Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gypsum Board Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gypsum Board Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gypsum Board Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BNBM

7.1.1 BNBM Corporation Information

7.1.2 BNBM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BNBM Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.1.5 BNBM Recent Development

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.3 Etex Corp

7.3.1 Etex Corp Corporation Information

7.3.2 Etex Corp Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Etex Corp Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.3.5 Etex Corp Recent Development

7.4 Knauf

7.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

7.4.2 Knauf Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Knauf Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.4.5 Knauf Recent Development

7.5 USG

7.5.1 USG Corporation Information

7.5.2 USG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 USG Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 USG Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.5.5 USG Recent Development

7.6 National Gypsum

7.6.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

7.6.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 National Gypsum Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.6.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

7.7 Boral

7.7.1 Boral Corporation Information

7.7.2 Boral Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Boral Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Boral Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.7.5 Boral Recent Development

7.8 Yoshino

7.8.1 Yoshino Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yoshino Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yoshino Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.8.5 Yoshino Recent Development

7.9 Baier

7.9.1 Baier Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baier Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baier Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baier Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.9.5 Baier Recent Development

7.10 Jason

7.10.1 Jason Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jason Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jason Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jason Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.10.5 Jason Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gypsum Board Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gypsum Board Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gypsum Board Distributors

8.3 Gypsum Board Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gypsum Board Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gypsum Board Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gypsum Board Distributors

8.5 Gypsum Board Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

