Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quarter-Turn Plug Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Quarter-Turn Plug Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lubricated Plug Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quarter-Turn Plug Valve include Swagelok Company, Setpoint Integrated Solutions (IS), DK-LOK, SSP Fittings Corp., Quarter Turn Resources, Kanti Enterprises, FluoroSeal Group, Addison Fluids and Generant Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quarter-Turn Plug Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lubricated Plug Valves

Nonlubricated Plug Valves

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air, Gaseous and Vapor Services

Natural Gas Piping Systems

Oil Piping Systems

Vacuum to High-Pressure Applications

Others

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quarter-Turn Plug Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quarter-Turn Plug Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quarter-Turn Plug Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Quarter-Turn Plug Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swagelok Company

Setpoint Integrated Solutions (IS)

DK-LOK

SSP Fittings Corp.

Quarter Turn Resources

Kanti Enterprises

FluoroSeal Group

Addison Fluids

Generant Inc.

Val-Matic

Brooksbank Valves

Flexachem

American AVK CO.

MOGAS Industries, Inc.

Domos Fluid Equipment CO.,LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quarter-Turn Plug Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

