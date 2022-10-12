2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid include Sunshine Chemical, Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm, Shaanxi Kangyuan Chemical, Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem, Nantong Reform Petro-chemical, Changzhou Guanjun Chemical Technology and Changzhou Baokang Pharmaceutical & Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Other
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Other
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunshine Chemical
Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm
Shaanxi Kangyuan Chemical
Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem
Nantong Reform Petro-chemical
Changzhou Guanjun Chemical Technology
Changzhou Baokang Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methyl-3-nitrobenzoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
