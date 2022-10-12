Trunnion Ball Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trunnion Ball Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Trunnion Ball Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trunnion Ball Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trunnion Ball Valve include Swagelok Company, Kitz Corp. of America, Emerson US, Warren Valve, Gemini Valve, COMER, Domos Fluid Equipment CO.,LTD, Weike Valve Co., Ltd, and AS-Schneider, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Trunnion Ball Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve
Cast Iron Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve
Alloy Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve
Others
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Aerospace and Defense
Marine
Others
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Swagelok Company
Kitz Corp. of America
Emerson US
Warren Valve
Gemini Valve
COMER
Domos Fluid Equipment CO.,LTD
Weike Valve Co., Ltd,
AS-Schneider
L&T Valves Limited.
Schlumberger
Bray International
Forum Energy Technologies
Bonney Forge Corporation
GWC Italia
Flowserve Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trunnion Ball Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trunnion Ball Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trunnion Ball Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trunnion Ball Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trunnion Ball Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Trunn
