Trunnion Ball Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trunnion Ball Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Trunnion Ball Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trunnion Ball Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trunnion Ball Valve include Swagelok Company, Kitz Corp. of America, Emerson US, Warren Valve, Gemini Valve, COMER, Domos Fluid Equipment CO.,LTD, Weike Valve Co., Ltd, and AS-Schneider, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trunnion Ball Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve

Cast Iron Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve

Alloy Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve

Others

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Others

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Trunnion Ball Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swagelok Company

Kitz Corp. of America

Emerson US

Warren Valve

Gemini Valve

COMER

Domos Fluid Equipment CO.,LTD

Weike Valve Co., Ltd,

AS-Schneider

L&T Valves Limited.

Schlumberger

Bray International

Forum Energy Technologies

Bonney Forge Corporation

GWC Italia

Flowserve Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Trunnion Ball Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Trunnion Ball Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Trunnion Ball Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Trunnion Ball Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Trunnion Ball Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trunnion Ball Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trunnion Ball Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Material – Global Trunn

