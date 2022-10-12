1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cyclohexane Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid include Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon and Hongye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Adipic Esters
Others
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Invista
Solvay
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Lanxess
Haili
Huafon
Hongye
Tianli
Asahi Kasei
Shenma Industrial
Hualu Hengsheng
Liaoyang Sinopec
Yangmei Fengxi
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
