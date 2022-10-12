1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyclohexane Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid include Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon and Hongye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Hongye

Tianli

Asahi Kasei

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1 4 Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

