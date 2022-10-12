Butyl Carbitol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Carbitol in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Carbitol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Carbitol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Butyl Carbitol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Carbitol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity ?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Carbitol include Dow, Helm Argentina, Whitaker Oil Company, Recochem, Sanjay Chemicals, Emperor Chemical and Samchem Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Carbitol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Carbitol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Carbitol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity ?99%

Purity

Global Butyl Carbitol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Carbitol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Printing Inks

Electronics

Metal Working Fluids

Detergent

Agrochemicals

Other

Global Butyl Carbitol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Carbitol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Carbitol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Carbitol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Carbitol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Butyl Carbitol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Helm Argentina

Whitaker Oil Company

Recochem

Sanjay Chemicals

Emperor Chemical

Samchem Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butyl Carbitol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butyl Carbitol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butyl Carbitol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butyl Carbitol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butyl Carbitol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butyl Carbitol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butyl Carbitol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butyl Carbitol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butyl Carbitol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butyl Carbitol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butyl Carbitol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Carbitol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Carbitol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Carbitol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Carbitol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Carbitol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Carbitol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity ?99%

4.1.3 Pur

