Virtual Conference Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Virtual conference platform is a virtual event platform that helps you host online and semi-online webinars, trade shows, conferences, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Conference Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Conference Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vitual Conference Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Conference Platform include InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy Labs, Hopin, Influitive, RainFocus, Eventzilla and Socio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual Conference Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vitual Conference

Vitual Exhibition

Others

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Government

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Conference Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Conference Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

InEvent

Townscript

Cvent

Bevy Labs

Hopin

Influitive

RainFocus

Eventzilla

Socio

Brazen

SpotMe

Accelevents

TOCCA

Whova

Boomset

All In The Loop

PheedLoop

Airmeet

HexaFair

Intrado

EventXtra

Bizzabo

Evenium

vFairs

Run The World

Pathable

SCHED

Remo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual Conference Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual Conference Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual Conference Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual Conference Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual Conference Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Conference Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual Conference Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Conference Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Conference Platform Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Conference Platf

