Virtual Conference Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Virtual conference platform is a virtual event platform that helps you host online and semi-online webinars, trade shows, conferences, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Conference Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Conference Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitual Conference Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Conference Platform include InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy Labs, Hopin, Influitive, RainFocus, Eventzilla and Socio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Virtual Conference Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vitual Conference
Vitual Exhibition
Others
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Government
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Conference Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Conference Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
InEvent
Townscript
Cvent
Bevy Labs
Hopin
Influitive
RainFocus
Eventzilla
Socio
Brazen
SpotMe
Accelevents
TOCCA
Whova
Boomset
All In The Loop
PheedLoop
Airmeet
HexaFair
Intrado
EventXtra
Bizzabo
Evenium
vFairs
Run The World
Pathable
SCHED
Remo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Conference Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Conference Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Conference Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Conference Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Conference Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Conference Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Conference Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Conference Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Conference Platform Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Conference Platform Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Conference Platf
