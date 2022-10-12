Steel Shot Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Shot in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Shot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Shot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Steel Shot companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Shot market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Size 0-0.6mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Shot include Marco Group International, Abrasives Inc., Vulkan INOX GmbH, Metaltec Steel Abrasive, BLASTRAC, Abrasive Shot, Airblast Abrasives, W Abrasives and Airblast. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Shot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Shot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Size 0-0.6mm

Size 0.6-1.0mm

Size 1.0-2.0mm

Size > 2.0mm

Global Steel Shot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Jet Cutting

Abrasive Blasting

Water Filtration

Abrasive Powders

Others

Global Steel Shot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Shot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Shot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Shot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Steel Shot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marco Group International

Abrasives Inc.

Vulkan INOX GmbH

Metaltec Steel Abrasive

BLASTRAC

Abrasive Shot

Airblast Abrasives

W Abrasives

Airblast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Shot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Shot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Shot Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Shot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Shot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Shot Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Shot Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Shot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Shot Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Shot Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Shot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Shot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Shot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Shot Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Shot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Size 0-0.6mm

4.1.3 Size 0.6-1.0mm

4.1.4 Size 1.0-2.0mm

4.1.5 Size > 2.0

