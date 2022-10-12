Steel Shot Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Shot in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Shot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Shot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Steel Shot companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Shot market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Size 0-0.6mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Shot include Marco Group International, Abrasives Inc., Vulkan INOX GmbH, Metaltec Steel Abrasive, BLASTRAC, Abrasive Shot, Airblast Abrasives, W Abrasives and Airblast. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Shot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Shot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Size 0-0.6mm
Size 0.6-1.0mm
Size 1.0-2.0mm
Size > 2.0mm
Global Steel Shot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Jet Cutting
Abrasive Blasting
Water Filtration
Abrasive Powders
Others
Global Steel Shot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Steel Shot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Shot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Shot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Shot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Steel Shot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Marco Group International
Abrasives Inc.
Vulkan INOX GmbH
Metaltec Steel Abrasive
BLASTRAC
Abrasive Shot
Airblast Abrasives
W Abrasives
Airblast
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Shot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Shot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Shot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Shot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Shot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Shot Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Shot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Shot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Shot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Shot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Shot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Shot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Shot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Shot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shot Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Shot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Size 0-0.6mm
4.1.3 Size 0.6-1.0mm
4.1.4 Size 1.0-2.0mm
4.1.5 Size > 2.0
