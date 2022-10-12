2-Butenoic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Butenoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2-Butenoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Butenoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: Above 99.8% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Butenoic Acid include Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group, Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading, Chem of China, XIAN Kono Chem, Huixin Chemical, Godavari Biorefineries, BIO-TECH, Otto Chemie and Weylchem. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Butenoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: Above 99.8%

Purity: Below 99.8%

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Coating

Other

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2-Butenoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group

Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading

Chem of China

XIAN Kono Chem

Huixin Chemical

Godavari Biorefineries

BIO-TECH

Otto Chemie

Weylchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Butenoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Butenoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Butenoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Butenoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Butenoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Butenoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butenoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Butenoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Butenoic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Butenoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: Above

