UV Instant Curing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UItraviolet curing (commonly known as UV curing) is a photochemical process in which high-intensity ultraviolet light is used to instantly cure or”dry”inks, coatings or adhesives. Offering many advantages over traditional drying methods, UV curing has been shown to increase production speed, reduce reject rates, improve scratch and solvent resistance, and facilitate superior bonding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Instant Curing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five UV Instant Curing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Instant Curing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Instant Curing Equipment include IST METZ, Heraeus, Ushio, GEW, Hnle Group, Phoseon, Lumen Dynamics, Miltec and Nordson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Instant Curing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable

Desktop

Large Fixed

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealers

Electronics

Others

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Instant Curing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Instant Curing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Instant Curing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies UV Instant Curing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IST METZ

Heraeus

Ushio

GEW

Hnle Group

Phoseon

Lumen Dynamics

Miltec

Nordson Corporation

Kyocera

AMS

Panasonic

Dongguan Qingda

Kunshan Dehuitai

Shenzhen Sankun

Shenzhen LAMPLIC

Shenzhen Naimeite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Instant Curing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Instant Curing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Instant Curing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Instant Curing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Instant Curing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Instant Curing Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

