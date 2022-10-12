Helium-3 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Helium-3 is one of the isotopes of helium with the element symbol 3He. Its nucleus consists of two protons and one neutron. are stable isotopes. Its relative abundance is 0.000137%.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Helium-3 in global, including the following market information:
Global Helium-3 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Helium-3 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Helium-3 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Helium-3 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Helium-3 include Savannah River Site, National Nuclear Security Administration, The Mayak Production Association, Space Industries, Isoflex, Chemgas, Raims Ltd and LND, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Helium-3 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Helium-3 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Helium-3 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Artificial
Global Helium-3 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Helium-3 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Defense
Power Plant
Medical
Others
Global Helium-3 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Helium-3 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Helium-3 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Helium-3 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Helium-3 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Helium-3 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Savannah River Site, National Nuclear Security Administration
The Mayak Production Association
Space Industries
Isoflex
Chemgas
Raims Ltd
LND, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Helium-3 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Helium-3 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Helium-3 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Helium-3 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Helium-3 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Helium-3 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Helium-3 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Helium-3 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Helium-3 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Helium-3 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Helium-3 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Helium-3 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Helium-3 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Helium-3 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Helium-3 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Helium-3 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Helium-3 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural
4.1.3 Artificial
4.2 By Type – Global Helium-3 Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Helium-3 Re
