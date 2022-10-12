Asphalt Cement Binder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Cement Binder in global, including the following market information:

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Asphalt Cement Binder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asphalt Cement Binder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Modified Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Cement Binder include SealMaster, DuPont, Peckham Industries, Gilson Company, Axeon, Sami Bitumen Technologies, JT Russell & Sons and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asphalt Cement Binder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modified Asphalt

Impregnated Asphalt

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SealMaster

DuPont

Peckham Industries

Gilson Company

Axeon

Sami Bitumen Technologies

JT Russell & Sons

Arkema

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Asphalt Cement Binder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Asphalt Cement Binder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Asphalt Cement Binder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Cement Binder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Cement Binder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

