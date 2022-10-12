Asphalt Cement Binder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Cement Binder in global, including the following market information:
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Asphalt Cement Binder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asphalt Cement Binder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modified Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Cement Binder include SealMaster, DuPont, Peckham Industries, Gilson Company, Axeon, Sami Bitumen Technologies, JT Russell & Sons and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asphalt Cement Binder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modified Asphalt
Impregnated Asphalt
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Chemical Industry
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Asphalt Cement Binder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SealMaster
DuPont
Peckham Industries
Gilson Company
Axeon
Sami Bitumen Technologies
JT Russell & Sons
Arkema
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Cement Binder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Cement Binder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Cement Binder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Cement Binder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Cement Binder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Cement Binder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Cement Binder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
