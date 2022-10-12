Polysulfone (PSU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfone Polymers are a family of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by the sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers, which exhibits high temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and different from the other thermoplastic materials due to its high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

In this report, we mainly research polysulfone, polyethersulfone and polyphenylsulfone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polysulfone (PSU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polysulfone (PSU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polysulfone (PSU) market was valued at 623.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 879.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polysulfone (PSU) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polysulfone (PSU) include Solvay, Basf, Sumitomo, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan, Yanjian Technology and Sino Polymer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polysulfone (PSU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyarylsulfone (PES)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polysulfone (PSU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polysulfone (PSU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polysulfone (PSU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polysulfone (PSU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polysulfone (PSU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Basf

Sumitomo

Jiangmen Youju

Shandong Horan

Yanjian Technology

Sino Polymer

