Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) market was valued at 3722.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5633.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) include Asahi Kasei, Chevron Philips, LG Chem, Dynasol Elastomers, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Eastman, Kraton Performance Polymers, INEOS Styrolution and BASF SE. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99%

95%-99%

Below 95%

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Consummer Goods

Electronics

Others

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei

Chevron Philips

LG Chem

Dynasol Elastomers

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Eastman

Kraton Performance Polymers

INEOS Styrolution

BASF SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Compani

