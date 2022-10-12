Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) market was valued at 3722.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5633.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) include Asahi Kasei, Chevron Philips, LG Chem, Dynasol Elastomers, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Eastman, Kraton Performance Polymers, INEOS Styrolution and BASF SE. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 99%
95%-99%
Below 95%
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Consummer Goods
Electronics
Others
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei
Chevron Philips
LG Chem
Dynasol Elastomers
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Eastman
Kraton Performance Polymers
INEOS Styrolution
BASF SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Butadene Styrene (SBS) Compani
