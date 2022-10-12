Weighted Bar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weighted Bar in global, including the following market information:
Global Weighted Bar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Weighted Bar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Weighted Bar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weighted Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weighted Bar include Body-Solid Fitness, Body Bar, Valor Athletics, CAP Barbell, Apex, Champion, Clinton Industries, Golds Gym and Power Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weighted Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weighted Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weighted Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Bar
Olympic Weightlifting Bar
Trap Bar
Safety Squat (Yoke) Bars
Cambered Bar
Swiss Bar
Curl Bar (aka EZ-Bar)
Global Weighted Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weighted Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Macheniry
Others
Global Weighted Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Weighted Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weighted Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weighted Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Weighted Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Weighted Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Body-Solid Fitness
Body Bar
Valor Athletics
CAP Barbell
Apex
Champion
Clinton Industries
Golds Gym
Power Systems
Reese
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weighted Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weighted Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weighted Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weighted Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weighted Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weighted Bar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weighted Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weighted Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weighted Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weighted Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weighted Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weighted Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weighted Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weighted Bar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weighted Bar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weighted Bar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Weighted Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Standard Bar
4.1.3 Olympic Weightlifting Bar
