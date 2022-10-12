Acrylic Acid and Ester Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid and Ester in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Acrylic Acid and Ester companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Acid and Ester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Acid and Ester include BASF, DOW, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei and Sasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Acid and Ester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Acid
Acrylic Ester
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Coating
Chemical
Others
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Acid and Ester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Acid and Ester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Acid and Ester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Acrylic Acid and Ester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DOW
Nippon Shokubai
Akema
Formosa
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chem
Toagosei
Sasol
Hexion
Idemitsu Kosan
Jurong Chem
HUAYI
Satellite
Basf-YPC
Sanmu Group
Kaitai Petr
CNOOC
ChemChina
CNPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Acid and Ester Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Acid and Ester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Acid and Ester Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Acid and Ester Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Acid and Ester Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Acid and Ester Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/