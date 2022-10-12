Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Paste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes include Alcoa, AMG Alpoco UK, ECKA, MEPCO, RUSAL, Toyal, Ampal, Bahrain Atomizer and ECKART, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Paste

Aluminum Flakes and Flake Pigment

Aluminum Powder

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Explosives and Blasting

Defense and Aerospace

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

AMG Alpoco UK

ECKA

MEPCO

RUSAL

Toyal

Ampal

Bahrain Atomizer

ECKART

Silberline

Valimet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Players in Globa

