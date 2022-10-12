High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) in global, including the following market information:

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/176728/global-high-impact-polystyrene-forecast-market-2022-2028-268

Global top five High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blend Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) include Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Trinseo, Eni, SABIC, CHIMEI, PS Japan, Formosa and Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blend Method

Graft Copolymerization Method

Others

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Machinery

Others

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Eni

SABIC

CHIMEI

PS Japan

Formosa

Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

KKPC

SUPREME PETROCHEM

E.styrenics

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

King Plastic Corporation

LG Chem

Taita Chemical

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Total (China)

SECCO

Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)

BASF-YPC

RASTAR

Astor Chemical Industrial

SINOPEC(Guangdong)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176728/global-high-impact-polystyrene-forecast-market-2022-2028-268

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176728/global-high-impact-polystyrene-forecast-market-2022-2028-268

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/