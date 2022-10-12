High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) in global, including the following market information:
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blend Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) include Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Trinseo, Eni, SABIC, CHIMEI, PS Japan, Formosa and Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blend Method
Graft Copolymerization Method
Others
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Machinery
Others
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Styrolution
Total Petrochemicals
Trinseo
Eni
SABIC
CHIMEI
PS Japan
Formosa
Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
KKPC
SUPREME PETROCHEM
E.styrenics
Hong Kong Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
King Plastic Corporation
LG Chem
Taita Chemical
Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Zhengjiang CHIMEI
Total (China)
SECCO
Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)
BASF-YPC
RASTAR
Astor Chemical Industrial
SINOPEC(Guangdong)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Companies
3.8
