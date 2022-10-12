Piperylene Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piperylene Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Piperylene Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piperylene Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Piperylene Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piperylene Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piperylene Resin include ExxonMobil Chemical, Eastman, Idemitsu Kosan, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Kolon Industries, Landun New Material, ENEOS Corporation and Buss ChemTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piperylene Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piperylene Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monomer

Copolymer

Global Piperylene Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Woven Fabric

Packaging

Others

Global Piperylene Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piperylene Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piperylene Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piperylene Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Piperylene Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Eastman

Idemitsu Kosan

Arakawa Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Kolon Industries

Landun New Material

ENEOS Corporation

Buss ChemTech

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

Hwalong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Piperylene Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Piperylene Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Piperylene Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Piperylene Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Piperylene Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Piperylene Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Piperylene Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Piperylene Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Piperylene Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Piperylene Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Piperylene Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piperylene Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Piperylene Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperylene Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piperylene Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperylene Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Piperylene Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

