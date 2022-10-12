Piperylene Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Piperylene Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Piperylene Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Piperylene Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Piperylene Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Piperylene Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Piperylene Resin include ExxonMobil Chemical, Eastman, Idemitsu Kosan, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Kolon Industries, Landun New Material, ENEOS Corporation and Buss ChemTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Piperylene Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Piperylene Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monomer
Copolymer
Global Piperylene Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Non-Woven Fabric
Packaging
Others
Global Piperylene Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piperylene Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Piperylene Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Piperylene Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Piperylene Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Piperylene Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil Chemical
Eastman
Idemitsu Kosan
Arakawa Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
Kolon Industries
Landun New Material
ENEOS Corporation
Buss ChemTech
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material
Hwalong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Piperylene Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Piperylene Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Piperylene Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Piperylene Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Piperylene Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Piperylene Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Piperylene Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Piperylene Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Piperylene Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Piperylene Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Piperylene Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piperylene Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Piperylene Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperylene Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piperylene Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperylene Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Piperylene Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
